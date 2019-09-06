Powell Q&A: Says Fed watching data and geopolitical developments
Audience questions
- Powell was asked about rate cuts, said Fed would act as appropriate
- Notes Brexit, Hong Kong and geopolitical risks
- At times it's murky and this is one of those times
- Trade uncertainty is not something central banks have a lot of experience with
- We are clearly at a time where there is a range of views
- I'm not worried about disparate views
- Link between slack and inflation has diminished
- Inflation is well-and-truly anchored
Jordan:
- Helicopter money is against the law in Switzerland, doesn't make any sense in the current situation
- Would be a political decision to make political decision
They are done from the day.