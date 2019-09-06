Powell Q&A: Says Fed watching data and geopolitical developments

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Audience questions

  • Powell was asked about rate cuts, said Fed would act as appropriate
  • Notes Brexit, Hong Kong and geopolitical risks
  • At times it's murky and this is one of those times
  • Trade uncertainty is not something central banks have a lot of experience with
  • We are clearly at a time where there is a range of views
  • I'm not worried about disparate views
  • Link between slack and inflation has diminished
  • Inflation is well-and-truly anchored
Jordan:
  • Helicopter money is against the law in Switzerland, doesn't make any sense in the current situation
  • Would be a political decision to make political decision
