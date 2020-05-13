Powell Q&A: The Fed's view on negative rates has not changed

We revisited this question back in October and in the minutes then, 'all' members said it wasn't an attractive policy tool

One of the reasons we're not looking at it is because we believe we have tools that work

The evidence on the effectiveness of negative rates is mixed

Fed intents to continue tools it has already tried

We have a good toolkit and that's what we will be using

We will lend to companies based on 2020 earnings, we hope to be in position to lend to many companies. We're willing to take risk

Main Street lending facility will be able to go live in a few weeks

Over time, more fiscal help will be needed



The negative rates comment boosted the dollar and sent a shudder through bonds and gold. In USD/JPY you can see the initial drop when he didn't mention negative rates in the formal speech and the reversal when the spoke about them in the Q&A:



