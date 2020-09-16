Powell Q&A: We think the 'very powerful forward guidance we've announced today' will provide strong support

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from Powell in response to questions

  • We think our policy stance is appropriate today and we're prepared to adjust it
  • There are various ways we can adjust our tools going forward
  • We think the 'very powerful forward guidance we've announced today'
  • Effectively we're saying that rates will be very low until we're far along in the recovery
  • More fiscal support is likely to be needed
There was a small amount of USD strength when Powell indicated that QE levels are appropriate. That's a hint at just how dovish the market wants the Fed chair to be. But I take it more as a short-term blip. One the dust settles, ultra-low rates are a very powerful thing.

  • Moderate means moderate. It means 'not large'


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose