Powell Q&A: This is a different kind of crisis, economy was working fine beforehand

Decision for how much to spend is a question for congress

Be careful with relying too much on potential output and output gap estimates

We monitor a broad range of inflation indicators

Increase in inflation readings in next few months "isn't going to mean very much"

We could also see a burst of spending that also causes temporary price increase but my expectation is that will be neither large nor sustained



We won't even think about removing stimulus until we see that we're "really through the pandemic, because there's so much uncertainty"



We need to manage downside risks

We will gradually return -- not any time soon -- to a place where size of balance sheet that is set by public's demand for liabilities



Stocks are back in the green. Mission accomplished. There's not even a hint of dovishness anywhere here and it's not coming any time soon.

