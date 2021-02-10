Powell Q&A: This is a different kind of crisis, economy was working fine beforehand

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Powell comments in the Q&A:

Powell Q&A
  • Decision for how much to spend is a question for congress
  • Be careful with relying too much on potential output and output gap estimates
  • We monitor a broad range of inflation indicators
  • Increase in inflation readings in next few months "isn't going to mean very much"
  • We could also see a burst of spending that also causes temporary price increase but my expectation is that will be neither large nor sustained 
  • We won't even think about removing stimulus until we see that we're "really through the pandemic, because there's so much uncertainty"
  • We need to manage downside risks
  • We will gradually return -- not any time soon -- to a place where size of balance sheet that is set by public's demand for liabilities
Stocks are back in the green. Mission accomplished. There's not even a hint of dovishness anywhere here and it's not coming any time soon.

