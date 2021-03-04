Powell speaks shortly but don't expect a text release

The Powell event is a Q&A

Powell is speaking with the Wall Street Journal in Q&A with a moderator. The event starts at 1705 GMT (1205 GMT).





The event is The Wall Street Journal Jobs Summit and is his final scheduled appearance ahead of the March 17 FOMC and the penultimate appearance by any Fed member ahead of Saturday's blackout (Bostic speaks tomorrow). The blackout period starts a week-and-a-half before each FOMC meeting.





