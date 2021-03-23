Powell: We have tools to deal with inflation

Testimony from chair Powell and Treasury Secretary Yellen.

Powell Highlights:
  • inflation may rise this year on base effects/demand
  • impact on inflation won't be very large or persistent
  • strongly committed to price expectations anchored at 2%
  • We have tools to deal with inflation if it's a concern
  • Our best expectations is modest upward pressure on prices this year
  • Hard to say what effect SLR exemption's had on treasury market functioning 
  • That danger has now long passed
  • At very early stage of understanding risk to financial institutions of climate change
Yellen:
  • Tax changes will help to pay for economic programs
  • Corporate tax impact on prices, consumers is unclear
  • Administration won't propose policies including revenue raisers
  • We expect to examine changes to tax policies.
