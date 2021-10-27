Preview - Bank of Canada monetary policy meeting Wednesday 27 October 2021
Earlier preview is here: the decision is Wednesday and it will include a taper but could also include a more hawkish message or a pushback against a market pricing in four hikes next year.
This via TD on what they expect:
- We expect the BoC to argue that inflation is largely transitory, and to maintain its current forward guidance for the overnight rate.
- We also look for the BoC to announce that its QE program will transition to the reinvestment phase in November.
- We like USDCAD higher into the BoC. While the stagflation theme has oddly benefited CAD, it's likely moved too far, too fast. CAD is trading at a 1-sigma premium on our dashboard and is the most overbought currency in the G10. We look for better selling levels ahead of the 1.2850 pivot point