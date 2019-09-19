Preview - BOJ likely to widen target band for BOJ yields
Nomura on what to expect from the Bank of Japan … but read on, maybe not when we expect!
- probability high the BOJ will expand the targeted 10-year JGB yield range to about 30 basis points either side of zero, from around 20bps currently
- change could be announced in Kuroda's press conference rather than in the policy statement (like was done in July 2018)
- low probability BOJ further cuts its negative short-term rate, but likely to discuss the possibility of doing so in the future
via Bloomberg
