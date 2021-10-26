Preview - BOJ monetary policy statement due on Thursday 28 October 2021
The Bank of Japan meeting is on Wednesday and Thursday.
There is no scheduled time for the BOJ policy statement, in the 0230 to 0330 GMT time slot is usually a good bet, especially for meetings where not much change is expected
- Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda will follow up with a news conference at 0630 GMT
JPMorgan Securities expect no change in policy from the BOJ, pretty much no-one does:
- "Globally, central banks are shifting toward responding to heightening inflation with rate hikes. But it's hard to see the BOJ becoming hawkish,"
As I posted last week, what is expected is:
- There have been rumours of expected forecast downgrades to be included in the new outlook. A downgrade to economic growth projections for this current fiscal year (the year ending in March 2022) due to slumping Japanese exports and output
- Also expected is a downgrade to consumer inflation forecasts
Justin posted a piece also on what else to expect from the BOJ meeting:
- BOJ is discussing phasing out a COVID-19 loan programme, which is due to expire in March next year, if infections in the country continue to decline and as the economy picks itself back up from the depths of the pandemic.