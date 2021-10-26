Preview - BOJ monetary policy statement due on Thursday 28 October 2021

The Bank of Japan meeting is on Wednesday and Thursday.

There is no scheduled time for the BOJ policy statement, in the 0230 to 0330 GMT time slot is usually a good bet, especially for meetings where not much change is expected

Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda will follow up with a news conference at 0630 GMT

JPMorgan Securities expect no change in policy from the BOJ, pretty much no-one does:



"Globally, central banks are shifting toward responding to heightening inflation with rate hikes. But it's hard to see the BOJ becoming hawkish,"

As I posted last week, what is expected is:

There have been rumours of expected forecast downgrades to be included in the new outlook. A downgrade to economic growth projections for this current fiscal year (the year ending in March 2022) due to slumping Japanese exports and output

Also expected is a downgrade to consumer inflation forecasts Link to that post is here. Link to that post is here.