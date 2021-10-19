Further preview of the PBOC rate-setting due today - 1 and 5 year loan prime rates (LPR)
Earlier preview of the policy decision due from the People's Bank of China on Wednesday 20 October 2021
Via Reuters, preview comments:
- China is expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady for the 18th straight month
- Capital Economics:
- "The PBOC has also kept market interbank rates broadly stable recently, giving commercial banks little incentive to lower lending rates of their own accord. All of this points to the LPR being left unchanged this month,"