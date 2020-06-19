Quarles: Banks will be stress-tested on a variety of recovery scenarios

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from the Fed's Quarles

Quarles almost always talks about bank and regulatory issues and today is no different:
  • Banks will be tested against v-shaped, u-shaped, and w-shaped recoveries
  • Capital requirements will still be set by original stress test scenario established before pandemic lockdowns
  • There has 'probably never been more uncertainty' on the economic outlook
That last comment rings true, but you wouldn't know it from markets.

