Quarles: Banks will be stress-tested on a variety of recovery scenarios
Comments from the Fed's Quarles
Quarles almost always talks about bank and regulatory issues and today is no different:
- Banks will be tested against v-shaped, u-shaped, and w-shaped recoveries
- Capital requirements will still be set by original stress test scenario established before pandemic lockdowns
- There has 'probably never been more uncertainty' on the economic outlook
That last comment rings true, but you wouldn't know it from markets.