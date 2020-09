Some of the key questions

It's ECB week and the latest rally in the euro followed by the jawboning lower have raised the stakes.





Reuters is out with a preview that asks 5 questions:

1. How dovish will the ECB be?



2. What about a soaring euro?



3. Will the ECB use emergency bond purchases in full?



4. How does the ECB view the economic outlook?



5. Will the Fed's strategy change impact the ECB?







Have a read here.