Quick preview of a likely disappointment for the market from Fed Chair Powell's speech

Fed Chair Powell will speak on Friday August 23 on monetary policy challenges at 1400 GMT.

At the Kansas City Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

Just a snippet via Morgan Stanley:

FED minutes have made it harder for FED Chair Powell to provide a financial condition-supporting speech at Jackson Hole.

Disappointment is likely regarding the upcoming meeting

Chairman Powell may still be able to clear the path for a 25bps September rate cut when speaking at Jackson Hole tomorrow, but markets have been asking for more.













