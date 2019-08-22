Quick preview of a likely disappointment for the market from Fed Chair Powell's speech
In case you have been living under a rock or, perhaps, you have, you know, a life :-D :
Fed Chair Powell will speak on Friday August 23 on monetary policy challenges at 1400 GMT.
- At the Kansas City Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium
Just a snippet via Morgan Stanley:
- FED minutes have made it harder for FED Chair Powell to provide a financial condition-supporting speech at Jackson Hole.
- Disappointment is likely regarding the upcoming meeting
- Chairman Powell may still be able to clear the path for a 25bps September rate cut when speaking at Jackson Hole tomorrow, but markets have been asking for more.