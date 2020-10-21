Ramsden: BOE could push UK yields lower

MPC's earlier statement that negative rates at this time could be less effective still applies

Burden of proof for any future tightening is high

Negative rates certainly in toolbox for potential use in future as assessment of effectiveness changes

Lower bound is likely to be different across different countries

In some countries lower bound could be positive

Not asking firms to take steps to ensure they are operationally ready for negative rates, asking for information instead

Negative rates would be a particular concern for UK banking system

Forward guidance particularly valuable

BOE committed not to tighten policy until we are confident that it is appropriate to do so

Every time they talk about negative rates it feels like we're getting closer to making it a reality even though Ramsden is speaking out against them here:



