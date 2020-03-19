RBA announce cuts the cash rate to 0.25%

The Reserve Bank of Australia cut the cash rate at its first meeting in March, another cut now

Two 25bp cuts in March

The Reserve Bank of Australia says its targeting yield on 3 year bonds at 0.25%





Summary Headlines via Reuters



to adopt target on 3-yr govt bond of around 0.25 pct

says a term funding facility for the banking system, with particular support for credit to small and medium-sized businesses

says exchange settlement balances at the reserve bank will be remunerated at 10 basis points, rather than zero as would have been the case under the previous arrangements

to buy govt bonds in secondary market across yld curve ... says purchases will commence on friday

says Australia's financial system is resilient and well placed to deal with the effects of the coronavirus

says working closely with the other financial regulators and the australian government to help ensure that Australia's financial markets continue to operate effectively

says the functioning of major government bond markets has been impaired

says at some point virus will be contained and economy will recover

says will not increase the cash rate target until progress is being made towards full employment and it is confident that inflation will be sustainably within the 2-3 per cent target band

says three-year funding facility to authorised deposit-taking institutions at a fixed rate of 0.25 per cent

says this facility is for at least A$90 billion

says government has also developed a complementary program of support for the non-bank financial sector

says policy steps complement government fiscal measures



10 year bond yield is up 120+ bps as the RBA flags it'll begin QE.





The steps outlined will provide cheaper funding to banks, that they'll hopefully pass on to households and business dueign this crisis.





Full text:









more to come