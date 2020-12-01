RBA announces no change to monetary policy, as expected

Reserve Bank of Australia December 2020 decision

At its meeting today, the Board decided to maintain the current policy settings, including the targets of 10 basis points for the cash rate and the yield on 3-year Australian Government bonds, as well as the parameters of the Term Funding Facility and the government bond purchase program.

Headlines via Reuters:

Board not expecting to raise cash rate for at least 3 yrs

prepared to do more if necessary

will keep the size of the bond purchase program under review

says globally, the news has been mixed recently

addressing high unemployment is a national priority

fiscal and monetary support will be required for some time

has been positive news on the vaccine front, which should support the recovery of the global economy

Australian economic recovery is underway and recent data have generally been better than expected

says recovery is still expected to be uneven and drawn out and it remains dependent on significant policy support

says a further rise in the unemployment rate is still expected --- ---

AUD is little changed on the announcement - after the substantial changes made to policy in November, there were no expectations of anything further from the Bank today.





As a side note, since the November meeting the AUD has risen around 3% on a trade weighted basis. Westpac's index of commodity prices is up nearly double that though, so there is a good argument to be made the AUD is underperforming. Certainly the strains with China and therefore the impact of China's imposts on Australian exports to the country would be a solid reason for the AUD underperformance.









Full text of Governor Lowe's statement:

----

And that's it for RBA meetings until February (the 2nd), there is no January RBA meeting.




