RBA April minutes: Likely that smaller, less frequent purchases of govmt bonds would be required

Reserve Bank of Australia April 7 monetary policy board meeting

  • board remained committed to supporting jobs, incomes and businesses
  • Australian financial system remained resilient
  • coordinated monetary and fiscal response would soften expected economic contraction
  • frequency of longer terms bond operations to be adjusted as necessary according to market conditions
  • various responses were providing considerable support to Australian households and businesses
  • likely that smaller and less frequent purchases of government bonds would be required
  • the policy package had helped to lower funding costs and stabilise financial conditions
  • to do what was necessary to achieve the three-year yield target
  • the bank would continue to do what was necessary to achieve the three-year yield target
  • deferrals and cancellations of business investment plans had been a theme in discussions with liaison contacts
  • these effects on GDP were expected to be partially offset by stronger public demand and the introduction of income support measures
  • although jobkeeper subsidy was expected to increase the number of people remaining employed, household incomes were expected to be much lower
  • household consumption spending was expected to be much lower than usual in the June quarter
  • it was unlikely that support packages would provide a strong boost to spending in the near term given the broadening shutdown of non-essential activities and the restrictions placed on household activities
