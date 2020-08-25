RBA ask "How Risky is Australian Household Debt?"

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

A Research Discussion Paper from the Reserve Bank of Australia 

Link is here, but in brief:
  • fundamental factors (higher real incomes, a fall in nominal interest rates, financial liberalisation and household ownership of the rental stock) mostly account for the current level of household debt; 
  • banks appear resilient to a severe downturn thanks to moderate loan-to-valuation ratios on residential mortgages; 
  • and the distribution of debt does not appear to heighten wealth effects on consumption. 
  • However, there are risks. Our model cannot account for the increase in debt over the past four or five years. In addition, we demonstrate that a large but plausible fall in asset prices could lead to a substantial fall in consumption and that the increase in indebtedness over the past decade has slightly increased the potential loss of consumption during periods of financial stress.
