RBA August meeting minutes due Tuesday 20 August 2019 at 0130GMT - preview

The minutes may not have too much impact at all given all the communication from the Reserve Bank of Australia since.

I posted on this yesterday:

but, in a nutshell, since the August policy meeting and statement we've had:

the quarterly Statement on Monetary Policy



Governor Lowe's testimony to parliament (committee)

Governor Lowe's testimony to parliament (committee)

and speeches from Debelle and other senior RBA officials Long story short is the Bank is in easing mode but happy to monitor developments for the next few months.





Anyway, previews vai some quick snippets:





ASB/CBA:

It's hard to envisage the August Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Board Minutes containing any new information. ...

The Minutes should reiterate the Bank's easing bias.

The policy rate will be cut further if the data make the case.

NAB:

The RBA minutes are unlikely to contain new information given they follow the Statement on Monetary Policy, Governor Lowe's parliamentary testimony and Deputy Governor Debelle's speech on risks to the outlook.





