RBA board member Harper said it would be unhelpful if AUD/USD rose back above 0.70

Reserve Bank of Australia board member Ian Harper with his thoughts on how policy should evolve:
- government should come up with a "tapering arrangement" for its stimulus programs (these are due to end in September) - says a sharp cutoff would damage the recovery and potentially drive unemployment even higher
- government should be able to develop a form of fiscal support other than the current JobKeeper subsidy
On the Australian dollar:
- "It would certainly be unhelpful if the rate was back up over 70 cents, that's for sure"
- "It might've been nicer if it was weaker for a little longer."
Let the jawboning commence?