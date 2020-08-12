Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
-
Dollar moves higher and tests some technical targets
-
Gold cracks back below 2011 high at 1921.17 Run lower continues
-
The NZDUSD has the 200 bar MA on 4-hour chart catch up to the price. Key level for buyers and sellers.
-
USDJPY breaks above early August highs and approaches other key target
-
USDCHF completes the down and up lap
Forex Orders
-
FX option expiries for Wednesday August 12 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Tuesday August 11 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Monday August 10 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Friday August 07 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Thursday August 06 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
-
RBA bond buying today, 2bn AUD
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.9597 (vs. yesterday at 6.9711)
-
ANZ says the NZD is vulnerable to very dovish RBNZ today
-
With a new COVID-19 lock down in NZ the RBNZ confirm their statement will be released as normal today
-
RBNZ monetary policy decision due today (Wednesday 12 August 2020) - preview