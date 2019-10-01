RBA cash rate 0.75% vs 0.75% expected

prior 1.00%

reasonable to expect extended period of low rates

RBA will ease further if needed

Gentle turning point appears to have been reached

Economy still has spare capacity

Australian dollar at lower levels of recent times

inflation pressures subdued and likely to be for some time

signs of turnaround in established housing markets, but new dwelling activity has weakened

This makes AUD/NZD look interesting again. The RBA cut, but Lowe reiterates the explanation of a 'gentle turning point'. The RBNZ are under pressure after very low business confidence data this week. AUD/NZD longs look attractive again as the banks diverge in their outlook.



