RBA cash rate 0.75% vs 0.75% expected

Author: Giles Coghlan | Category: Central Banks

RBA latest monetary policy decision

  • prior 1.00%
  • reasonable to expect extended period of low rates
  • RBA will ease further if needed
  • Gentle turning point appears to have been reached
  • Economy still has spare capacity
  • Australian dollar at lower levels of recent times
  • inflation pressures subdued and likely to be for some time
  • signs of turnaround in established housing markets, but new dwelling activity has weakened
This makes AUD/NZD look interesting again. The RBA cut, but Lowe reiterates the explanation of a 'gentle turning point'. The RBNZ are under pressure after very low business confidence data this week. AUD/NZD longs look attractive again as the banks diverge in their outlook.

