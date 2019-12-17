RBA Dec minutes: Says will reassess conditions in February meeting

Reserve Bank of Australia December meeting minutes

board agreed important to reassess economic outlook at February meeting



board felt it would be concerning if outlook for economy, jobs deteriorated



had ability to add further stimulus if required, ready to ease again if needed



economy appeared to have reached a gentle turning point



board noted policy worked with long and variable lags



extended period of low rates needed to meet employment, inflation targets



persistently low growth in household incomes a source of concern



current wage growth not fast enough to reach inflation, consumption goals



rate cuts had been working by lowering bond yields, a$ and mortgage payments



board judged stimulus from rate cuts outweighed any negative impact on confidence



consumers increasingly gloomy on economy, media coverage also more negative



consumers more upbeat on own finances, which correlates better with consumption



recovery in home prices expected to be positive for consumption over time



house prices continued to strengthen, but building to fall for several more quarters



liaison with retailers pointed to flat sales growth in October and November



some downside risks to global economy had receded

Headlines via Reuters, bolding mine.





That Feb meeting reassessment comment reaffirms the RBA is in monitoring mode, as does the long & variable lag one.





The other comments are along familiar themes, but they are nevertheless net quite downbeat. Too many to highlight …





more to come