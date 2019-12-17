RBA Dec minutes: Says will reassess conditions in February meeting

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Reserve Bank of Australia December meeting minutes

  • board agreed important to reassess economic outlook at February meeting
  • board felt it would be concerning if outlook for economy, jobs deteriorated
  • had ability to add further stimulus if required, ready to ease again if needed
  •  economy appeared to have reached a gentle turning point
  • board noted policy worked with long and variable lags
  • extended period of low rates needed to meet employment, inflation targets
  • persistently low growth in household incomes a source of concern
  • current wage growth not fast enough to reach inflation, consumption goals
  • rate cuts had been working by lowering bond yields, a$ and mortgage payments
  • board judged stimulus from rate cuts outweighed any negative impact on confidence
  • consumers increasingly gloomy on economy, media coverage also more negative
  • consumers more upbeat on own finances, which correlates better with consumption
  • recovery in home prices expected to be positive for consumption over time
  • house prices continued to strengthen, but building to fall for several more quarters
  • liaison with retailers pointed to flat sales growth in October and November 
  • some downside risks to global economy had receded
Headlines via Reuters, bolding mine.

That Feb meeting reassessment comment reaffirms the RBA is in monitoring mode, as does the long & variable lag one.

The other comments are along familiar themes, but they are nevertheless net quite downbeat. Too many to highlight … 

 more to come  
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose