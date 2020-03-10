RBA dep gov Debelle: "Just too uncertain" to asses coronavirus impact beyond Q1

Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Guy Debelle 

  • says coronavirus causing large increase in risk aversion, uncertainty
  • says lower interest rates to help offset demand shock from virus
  • says recent fall in AUD will provide a helpful boost to economy
  • says government stimulus package will provide welcome support to economy
  • combined fiscal and monetary policy will help navigate a difficult period
  • says the effect of the virus will come to an end at some point
  • repeats impact of virus on tourism, education to take 0.5ppt from Q1 GDP
  • says too uncertain to assess impact of the virus beyond March quarter
  • Australian banking system well capitalised, in a strong liquidity position
  • Have not seen any particular sign of pressure in our daily market operations
  • Liaison indicates no material disruption to exports of iron ore and coal at this stage
  • Says global economy will be materially weaker in q1 and period ahead

