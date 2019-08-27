RBA dep gov Debelle says floor for rates is likely around zero to 0.5%
Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Guy Debelle Q&A following his earlier speech.
- floor for rates is likely around zero to 0.5%
- RBA has looked closely at minimum rates in other developed countries
- Hope we never have to get down to those levels
- Housing market is showing signs of stabilisation, not resurgent
- Would like to see more investment in infrastructure
- Trade uncertainty is having sizeable impact on corproate investment decisions
- if rates got to around 0.5% would have to consider other options