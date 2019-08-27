RBA dep gov Debelle says floor for rates is likely around zero to 0.5%

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Guy Debelle Q&A following his earlier speech.

  • floor for rates is likely around zero to 0.5%
  • RBA has looked closely at minimum rates in other developed countries
  • Hope we never have to get down to those levels 
  • Housing market is showing signs of stabilisation, not resurgent
  • Would like to see more investment in infrastructure 
  • Trade uncertainty is having sizeable impact on corproate investment decisions
  • if rates got to around 0.5% would have to consider other options

ForexLive
