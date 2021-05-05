AUD traders heads up - RBA Dep Gov Debelle speaking Thursday 6 May 2021 “Monetary Policy during Covid”

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Debelle will be speaking on "Monetary Policy during Covid"

  • at 7pm Sydney time, which is 0900 GMT 
That topic sounds backwards-looking but it would be unusual for Debelle to speak without comments on his outlook for the economy and policy ahead. At least during the Q&A to follow. 

Justin will be all over any pertinent comments from Debelle.
If you prefer, live link is here for when it begins.

