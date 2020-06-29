RBA Deputy Governor Debelle speaks today - quick preview

coming up at 0230GMT

topic is The Reserve Bank's policy actions and balance sheet.

Via ASB:

Debelle is likely to talk through the impacts of the RBA's bond purchases, term repo funding, term funding facility and on the size and composition of its balance sheet.



Via RBC:

will step through the RBA's policy actions around bond purchases, YCC, and liquidity provision through the current crisis, and markets will be on high alert for any hints as to how the RBA sees its balance sheet developing from here.





As I said earlier, Governor Lowe has become a little less pessimistic on the outlook, let's see if Debelle agrees. The risk is to the downside for AUD if he does not.



