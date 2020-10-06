RBA emails reveal COVID-19 economic fears, confusion

Here's an interesting read while we await the Reserve Bank of Australia meeting finishing today.

  • Announcement due at 0330 GMT, see links to previews below.
Local Australian media:
  • Never-before-seen emails, reports and text messages from inside the Reserve Bank of Australia at the height of the crisis — from junior analysts and department heads thinking out loud through to the deputy governor texting top bank executives — show distressing fears, confusion and unanswered questions as shops and business shut in March and more than a million people were thrown into unemployment.



I don't imagine the scenes were much different in policy-setting institutions around the globe. Not many people had a complete handle on what was going on back in February-March as the you-know-what was hitting the fan. 

