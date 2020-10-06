RBA emails reveal COVID-19 economic fears, confusion
- Never-before-seen emails, reports and text messages from inside the Reserve Bank of Australia at the height of the crisis — from junior analysts and department heads thinking out loud through to the deputy governor texting top bank executives — show distressing fears, confusion and unanswered questions as shops and business shut in March and more than a million people were thrown into unemployment.
I don't imagine the scenes were much different in policy-setting institutions around the globe. Not many people had a complete handle on what was going on back in February-March as the you-know-what was hitting the fan.
