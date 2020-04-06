RBA explainer on the difference between conventional and unconventional monetary policy
The Reserve Bank of Australia have released an 'explainer' on their QE policy.
- describes the difference between conventional and unconventional monetary policy
- It also describes the different tools that have been used by central banks when conducting unconventional monetary policy, and summarises those tools that have been introduced more recently in Australia.
Here is the link if you are interested.
(ps. Its RBA policy meeting day, 'll have more to come on this separately)