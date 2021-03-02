RBA February 2021 meeting - announce no change to monetary policy, as expected

Reserve Bank of Australia decided to maintain the current policy settings, including the targets of:

10 basis points for the cash rate and the yield on the 3-year Australian Government bond,

and the parameters of the Term Funding Facility and bond purchase program

More:

board does not expect tight labour market, high wages growth until 2024 at the earliest

says Australia economic recovery well underway, stronger than was earlier expected

says "significant gains" in employment and a return to a tight labour market is required to meet goals

wages growth will have to be materially higher than it is currently

remains committed to maintaining highly supportive monetary conditions until its goals are achieved

says economy is still operating with considerable spare capacity

says board will not increase the cash rate until actual inflation is sustainably within the 2-3% target range

committed to the 3-year yield target and recently purchased bonds to support the target and will continue to do so as necessary

bond purchases under the bond purchase program were brought forward this week to assist with the smooth functioning of the market

monetary policy settings help the economy by keeping financing costs very low, contributing to a lower exchange rate than otherwise

bank is prepared to make further adjustments to its purchases in response to market conditions

housing credit growth to owner-occupiers has picked up, but investor and business credit growth remain weak

lending standards remain sound

says since the start of 2020, the RBA's balance sheet has increased by around A$175 billion

says together, monetary and fiscal policy are supporting the recovery in aggregate demand and the pick-up in employment





There is nothing here to surprise, no rate hike until the dual mandate is achieved, i.e. full employment and 2 - 3% inflation. RBA thinks this is 3 years away at least, 2024. The RBA also reaffirmed it'll be aggressive to manage government bond yields, referring to the action they took only yetsreday in doubling their bond buy amount in the market.







