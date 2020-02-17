RBA February Board Minutes will published today - unlikely to move AUD

Preview of the Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy meeting minutes due at 0030 GMT on 18 February 2020

The post on the main points to come from the meeting are here:

The meeting was followed a few days later by the Bank publishing the SoMP (Statement on Monetary Policy, this comes out once a quarter with updated forecasts etc.). Main points are here, in a nutshell a whole stack of over-optimistic RBA forecasts, as usual:

The SoMP has made today's minutes more or less irrelevant, they are unlikely to contain anything much to move the AUD market to much extent at all.














