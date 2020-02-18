RBA February meeting minutes - extended period of low rates required

AUD/JPY has dribbled lower since this reality announced by Apple earlier:













board discussed case for easing, chose to hold given rates already very low

board remained prepared to ease policy further if needed

reasonable to expect extended period of low rates will be required

further rate cut could speed progress toward jobs and inflation target

but needed to be balanced with risks from yet lower rates, including impact on savers

risk easing could encourage more borrowing when home prices already rising strongly

board to monitor developments carefully, including in labour market

noted A$ was near its lowest level since 2009

coronavirus new source of uncertainty for global economy, too early to judge impact

coronavirus a "material" risk to outlook for china economy, and thus Australia

economic drag from bushfires to be felt in Q4 and Q1, full recovery expected by year end

outlook remained for Australian economy to improve due in part to housing pick up

consumption a key uncertainty, rising housing prices and turnover should support

acceleration in wage growth would be welcome, though no pick up seen over next two years Full text here:





