RBA 2020 outlook from Australia's largest life insurer & huge fund manager (spoiler rate cut, QE)
Via Dr Shane Oliver, who heads Investment Strategy and Economics and is also Chief Economist at AMP Capital
In summary (these the key points):
2020 is likely to see global growth pick up with monetary policy remaining easy.
Expect the RBA to cut the cash rate to 0.25% and to undertake quantitative easing
The main things to keep an eye on are:
- the trade wars;
- Iran tensions;
- the US election;
- global growth;
- Chinese growth;
- and fiscal versus monetary stimulus in Australia (significant fiscal stimulus could head off further RBA rate cuts and quantitative easing.)
