RBA Gov. Lowe: Still considering whether to move from April 2024 bond to November 2024

Headlines via Reuters

says rates to stay at 0.1% until actual inflation in 2-3% band

noting market expectation of rate rises in 2022, 2023 says "this is not an expectation we share"

says unlikely to see wages growth consistent with inflation target before 2024

says want to achieve maximum possible sustainable level of employment

says possible can sustain an unemployment rate in the low 4s

not considering removing 3-yr yield target or changing from 10 bps

says still considering whether to move from April 2024 bond to Nov 2024

later in year, board will consider case for further extending bond purchase program

understandable global bond yields moved off historic lows given improving outlook

yields suggest investors more confidence that policy measures will work to lift inflation

says this is good news, though expected inflation still not above our target

says Australia within striking distance of recovering pre-pandemic level of output

says recovery in employment has been "v-shaped"

recovery still has long way to go, economy operating well short of full capacity

says business investment lagging, strong and sustained pick-up needed

This is meaty stuff from Lowe, he is reiterating current policy and adding that more can be done if possible. Lowe is basing his forecasts on RBA projections. RBA projections do not have a good track record.