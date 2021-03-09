RBA Gov. Lowe: Still considering whether to move from April 2024 bond to November 2024
Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe is speaking on The Recovery, Investment and Monetary Policy
- the venue is the Australian Financial Review Business Summit, Sydney
Full text: The Recovery, Investment and Monetary Policy
Headlines via Reuters
- says rates to stay at 0.1% until actual inflation in 2-3% band
- noting market expectation of rate rises in 2022, 2023 says "this is not an expectation we share"
- says unlikely to see wages growth consistent with inflation target before 2024
- says want to achieve maximum possible sustainable level of employment
- says possible can sustain an unemployment rate in the low 4s
- not considering removing 3-yr yield target or changing from 10 bps
- says still considering whether to move from April 2024 bond to Nov 2024
- later in year, board will consider case for further extending bond purchase program
- understandable global bond yields moved off historic lows given improving outlook
- yields suggest investors more confidence that policy measures will work to lift inflation
- says this is good news, though expected inflation still not above our target
- says Australia within striking distance of recovering pre-pandemic level of output
- says recovery in employment has been "v-shaped"
- recovery still has long way to go, economy operating well short of full capacity
- says business investment lagging, strong and sustained pick-up needed