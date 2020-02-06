Trade with Top Brokers
RBA Gov Lowe says discussed the case for lower interest rates 'extensively' during the February meeting
RBA Gov Lowe says the Australian dollar is at its lowest level in a decade because rate cuts
RBA Gov Lowe on coronavirus - large risk to Australian economy
RBA Gov Lowe says inflation probably will be back in target band next quarter
RBA's Lowe in speaking in parliament - very optimistic again