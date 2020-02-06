RBA Gov Lowe on coronavirus - large risk to Australian economy

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Lowe is speaking in parliament this morning.

  • Coronavirus risks to Australian economy likely greater than SARS based on what we know.
  • some reports of supply chain disruptions
  • firms have some inventories but cannot rely on them much longer
  • Dep Gov Debelle says have ramped up focus on business liaison program to get better information on the impact of the virus on the Australian economy 

