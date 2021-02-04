RBA Gov. Lowe Q&A now: The AUD has not appreciated as much as usual due to RBA policy

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe  speaking to the Australian parliament's House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics.

His (headline above) comment on the Australian dollar relates to how commodity prices have risen but the AUD has lagged a little due to accommodative Reserve Bank of Australia policies 

  • Says he does not see FX manipulation from other central banks
  • not targeting exchange rate
  • no sense of currency wart or manipulation going on 
