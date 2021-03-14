RBA Gov. Lowe repeats it will take to some before reaching inflation, jobs goals

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe speaking, delivering opening remarks to the Melbourne Business Analytics Conference

as a nation, we have responded very well to the pandemic

governments also responded quickly and decisively

the result has been a quicker and stronger economic recovery than was expected

this, however, does not hide the fact that we still have a long way to go

while we are expecting further progress to be made towards full employment and the inflation target, it is going to take some time before we reach our goals

one piece of the recovery that is yet to click into gear is business investment

RBA is doing what it can to support the recovery from the pandemic

RBA will maintain that support until we have achieved our goals for full employment and inflation

Very little to go on from Lowe. Nothing new.