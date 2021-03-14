RBA Gov. Lowe repeats it will take to some before reaching inflation, jobs goals
Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe speaking, delivering opening remarks to the Melbourne Business Analytics Conference
- as a nation, we have responded very well to the pandemic
- governments also responded quickly and decisively
- the result has been a quicker and stronger economic recovery than was expected
- this, however, does not hide the fact that we still have a long way to go
- while we are expecting further progress to be made towards full employment and the inflation target, it is going to take some time before we reach our goals
- one piece of the recovery that is yet to click into gear is business investment
- RBA is doing what it can to support the recovery from the pandemic
- RBA will maintain that support until we have achieved our goals for full employment and inflation
Very little to go on from Lowe. Nothing new.