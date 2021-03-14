RBA Gov. Lowe repeats it will take to some before reaching inflation, jobs goals

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe speaking, delivering opening remarks to the Melbourne Business Analytics Conference 

  • as a nation, we have responded very well to the pandemic
  • governments also responded quickly and decisively
  • the result has been a quicker and stronger economic recovery than was expected
  • this, however, does not hide the fact that we still have a long way to go
  • while we are expecting further progress to be made towards full employment and the inflation target, it is going to take some time before we reach our goals
  • one piece of the recovery that is yet to click into gear is business investment
  • RBA is doing what it can to support the recovery from the pandemic
  • RBA will maintain that support until we have achieved our goals for full employment and inflation

Very little to go on from Lowe. Nothing new. 

