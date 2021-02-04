RBA Gov Lowe says Australia is in a much better p[lace than most other countries

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe is speaking to the Australian parliament's House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics.

says economic recovery in Australia started earlier and is stronger than we expected

many economic outcomes were better than our upside scenarios

says before increasing the cash rate, the board wants to see inflation sustainably within the 2 to 3 per cent target range

says meeting this condition will require a tighter labour market and stronger wages growth than we are currently forecasting

difficult to determine exactly when this condition might be met, but, we do not expect it to be before 2024

interest rates are going to be low for quite a while yet

the board judged that it was in the "national interest" for the bank to continue with its bond purchases

says would consider extending term funding facility for banks if there were a marked deterioration in funding and credit conditions in the Australian financial system

says "very significant monetary support" will need to be maintained in australia for some time to come

