RBA Gov Lowe says Australia is in a much better p[lace than most other countries

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe is speaking to the Australian parliament's House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics.

  • says economic recovery in Australia started earlier and is stronger than we expected
  • many economic outcomes were better than our upside scenarios
So far Lowe is his usual upbeat self ...

rba lowe not worried
More:

  • says before increasing the cash rate, the board wants to see inflation sustainably within the 2 to 3 per cent target range
  • says meeting this condition will require a tighter labour market and stronger wages growth than we are currently forecasting
  • difficult to determine exactly when this condition might be met, but, we do not expect it to be before 2024
  • interest rates are going to be low for quite a while yet
  • the board judged that it was in the "national interest" for the bank to continue with its bond purchases
  • * 04-feb-2021 05:36:28 pm - rba governor lowe says the rba does not, and will not, directly finance governments
  • says would consider extending term funding facility for banks if there were a marked deterioration in funding and credit conditions in the Australian financial system
  • says "very significant monetary support" will need to be maintained in australia for some time to come

Full text is here: 

