RBA Gov Lowe says Australia needs to keep strong trade relationship with China
Reserve Bank of Australia Governor
Speaking as part of a panel on at The Australian's Strategic Forum 2020
Captian Obvious Phil Lowe
China is Australia's largest export destination
More:
- bond buying is lowering the cost of government borrowing, and also rates across the economy
- its completely right for the government to borrow to support the economy right now
Lowe's comments on government fiscal policy are in line with his calls for such policy and not leave all the heavy lifting to monetary policy.