RBA Gov. Lowe says QE is likely to be needed in future business cycles, but there limits
Reserve Bank of Australia Governo Lowe in the Q&A now after his earlier speech:
- says QE is likely to be needed in future business cycles
- but there are limits, central banks cannot keep buying assets
- says fiscal policy will need to play a bigger role in future cycles
- says not considering negative rates
- does not see a convincing case for a change to the CPI target
- has not considered whether to let inflation run above 2-3% target range
- it will take a long time to get wages above 3%
- will not hike rates to choke off housing price rises
- the Bank's modest reduction in QE and purchases reflects economic progress
more to come