RBA Gov. Lowe says QE is likely to be needed in future business cycles, but there limits

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Reserve Bank of Australia Governo Lowe in the Q&A now after his earlier speech:

  • says QE is likely to be needed in future business cycles
  • but there are limits, central banks cannot keep buying assets
  • says fiscal policy will need to play a bigger role in future cycles 
  • says not considering negative rates
  • does not see a convincing case for a change to the CPI target
  • has not considered whether to let inflation run above 2-3% target range
  • it will take a long time to get wages above 3%
  • will not hike rates to choke off housing price rises
  • the Bank's modest reduction in QE and purchases reflects economic progress

 more to come  

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose