RBA Gov. Lowe says QE is likely to be needed in future business cycles, but there limits

Reserve Bank of Australia Governo Lowe in the Q&A now after his earlier speech:

RBA Governor Lowe repeats the Bank expects it'll be 2024 before inflation is in the target range

says QE is likely to be needed in future business cycles

but there are limits, central banks cannot keep buying assets

says fiscal policy will need to play a bigger role in future cycles

says not considering negative rates

does not see a convincing case for a change to the CPI target

has not considered whether to let inflation run above 2-3% target range

it will take a long time to get wages above 3%

will not hike rates to choke off housing price rises

the Bank's modest reduction in QE and purchases reflects economic progress





