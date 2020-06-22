RBA Gov Lowe says would like to see a lower AUD at some point, not a problem now

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe on the Australian dollar 

Says it is hard to argue that the AUD is overvalued

  • Lowe says still have monetary policy measures to use
  • says not at point where the AUD is a problem
  • would like to see a lower AUD at some point
  • hard to argue AUD is overvalued
  • not surprising to see AUD where it is, though would like to see it lower
  • monetary policy framework serves us well, might need to look at it in future
  • likely to see interest rates at current levels for years
  • says rates would remain low whatever monetary policy framework we had
  • says will do whatever it takes on policy 

Lowe not helping out the AUD bears … they'll have to wait a little longer

