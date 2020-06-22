RBA Gov Lowe says would like to see a lower AUD at some point, not a problem now

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe on the Australian dollar

Says it is hard to argue that the AUD is overvalued





More (Headlines via Reuters )

Lowe says still have monetary policy measures to use

says not at point where the AUD is a problem

would like to see a lower AUD at some point

hard to argue AUD is overvalued

not surprising to see AUD where it is, though would like to see it lower

monetary policy framework serves us well, might need to look at it in future

likely to see interest rates at current levels for years

says rates would remain low whatever monetary policy framework we had

says will do whatever it takes on policy







Lowe not helping out the AUD bears … they'll have to wait a little longer






