RBA Gov Lowe says would like to see a lower AUD at some point, not a problem now
Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe on the Australian dollar
Says it is hard to argue that the AUD is overvalued
More (Headlines via Reuters )
- Lowe says still have monetary policy measures to use
- says not at point where the AUD is a problem
- would like to see a lower AUD at some point
- not surprising to see AUD where it is, though would like to see it lower
- monetary policy framework serves us well, might need to look at it in future
- likely to see interest rates at current levels for years
- says rates would remain low whatever monetary policy framework we had
- says will do whatever it takes on policy
Lowe not helping out the AUD bears … they'll have to wait a little longer