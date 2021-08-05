RBA Gov Lowe to speak imminently - what to be alert for

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe is the main focus from the RBA todat.

Reserve Bank of Australia events on Friday 6 August 2021 - Governor Lowe testimony

Lockdowns have intensified since the RBA met earlier in the week (Sydney's lockdown is likely to extend well into September, Brisbane is in lockdown and Melbourne is back in lockdown) and surprised markets by not reversing their QE taper. Be alert for Dr Lowe's responses in this regard and what the RBA could do if conditions were to deteriorate further.

And, for 0130GMT SoMP ... WPAC:

focus will be on the Bank’s updated forecasts in light of the recent lockdowns



