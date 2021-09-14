RBA Governor Lowe says Delta outbreak has delayed, not derailed economic recovery

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe , topic is Delta, the Economy and Monetary Policy

  •  at the ANIKA Foundation (online event)

 Headlines via Reuters 

Lowe says Delta outbreak has delayed, not derailed economic recovery

  • reiterates cash rate unlikely to rise before 2024 given sluggish wage growth
  • says "difficult to understand" why markets pricing in hikes for 2022 and 2023
  • says rates might rise in other countries but domestic factors different
  • says board judged fiscal policy best response to current delta lockdowns
  • little monetary policy could do to offset hit to demand in Q3 and Q4
  • says extension in bond buying to Feb reflected delayed recovery
  • says the outbreak is a significant setback, an added element of uncertainty
  • Q3 GDP likely to shrink by at least 2%, risk contraction could be significantly larger
  • unemployment rate could reach "high fives" pct, hours worked fall 3-4% in Q3
  • expects economy to be growing again in Q4, recovery continuing into 2022
  • spending to be supported by higher savings, boost to household wealth from house prices
  • says low interest rates contributing to higher house prices
  • housing affordability best not addressed by higher rates or curbs on lending
  • says Australia has made significant progress on the vaccination front
  • main downside risks are new delta outbreaks, new strains of virus

Bolding above is mine, that's a key takeaway. Nothing new, but Lowe has emphasised 2024 yet again. AUD/USD has lost a few points, not a lot. From circa 0.7370 to around 0.7360 as I update. 

There is going to be Q&A following, stay tuned!

Full Text:
---
Preview:
Live audio link:
