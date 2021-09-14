RBA Governor Lowe says Delta outbreak has delayed, not derailed economic recovery

at the ANIKA Foundation (online event)

Headlines via Reuters

Lowe says Delta outbreak has delayed, not derailed economic recovery



reiterates cash rate unlikely to rise before 2024 given sluggish wage growth

says "difficult to understand" why markets pricing in hikes for 2022 and 2023

says rates might rise in other countries but domestic factors different

says board judged fiscal policy best response to current delta lockdowns

little monetary policy could do to offset hit to demand in Q3 and Q4

says extension in bond buying to Feb reflected delayed recovery

says the outbreak is a significant setback, an added element of uncertainty

Q3 GDP likely to shrink by at least 2%, risk contraction could be significantly larger

unemployment rate could reach "high fives" pct, hours worked fall 3-4% in Q3

expects economy to be growing again in Q4, recovery continuing into 2022

spending to be supported by higher savings, boost to household wealth from house prices

says low interest rates contributing to higher house prices

housing affordability best not addressed by higher rates or curbs on lending

says Australia has made significant progress on the vaccination front

main downside risks are new delta outbreaks, new strains of virus

Bolding above is mine, that's a key takeaway. Nothing new, but Lowe has emphasised 2024 yet again. AUD/USD has lost a few points, not a lot. From circa 0.7370 to around 0.7360 as I update.