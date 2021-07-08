RBA Governor Lowe repeats the Bank expects it'll be 2024 before inflation is in the target range

The Reserve Bank of Australia's Governor Lowe is speaking on the labour market:

The Labour Market and Monetary Policy

to the Economic Society of Australia (an online event)

Headlines via Reuters:

says step-down in bond buying does not represent a withdrawal of support by rba

condition for rate increase depends upon inflation outcomes, not the date

expect it will take until 2024 for inflation to be sustainably within 2-3% range

likely wage growth will need to exceed 3% to get inflation in target range

unemployment will need to be sustained in low 4s to be considered full employment

says recovery of the Australian labour market this year has been remarkable

positive surprises on jobs not matched with equivalent surprises on wages and prices

says most firms retain strong focus on cost control, rather than raising wages

plausible scenario is that borders open gradually over the period ahead

extended border closure could see wage pressures build further in some sectors

watching Sydney lockdown carefully, but expect economy to rebound quickly once over





