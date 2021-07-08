RBA Governor Lowe repeats the Bank expects it'll be 2024 before inflation is in the target range

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

The Reserve Bank of Australia's Governor Lowe is speaking on the labour market:

  • The Labour Market and Monetary Policy
  • to the Economic Society of Australia (an online event)
Headlines via Reuters:

  •  says step-down in bond buying does not represent a withdrawal of support by rba
  • condition for rate increase depends upon inflation outcomes, not the date
  • expect it will take until 2024 for inflation to be sustainably within 2-3% range
  • likely wage growth will need to exceed 3% to get inflation in target range
  • unemployment will need to be sustained in low 4s to be considered full employment
  • says recovery of the Australian labour market this year has been remarkable
  • positive surprises on jobs not matched with equivalent surprises on wages and prices
  • says most firms retain strong focus on cost control, rather than raising wages
  • plausible scenario is that borders open gradually over the period ahead
  • extended border closure could see wage pressures build further in some sectors
  • watching Sydney lockdown carefully, but expect economy to rebound quickly once over


 more to come 

  

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose