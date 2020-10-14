RBA Governor Lowe - reasonable to expect further easing would be more impactful than earlier

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe

says committed to do what we reasonably can, with the tools we have, to support the recovery

the board will not be increasing the cash rate until actual inflation is sustainably within the target range

says it is not enough for inflation to be forecast to be in the target range

reasonable to expect that further monetary easing would get more traction than was the case earlier

we do not expect to be increasing the cash rate for at least three years

we have been considering what more we can do to support jobs, incomes and businesses in Australia to help build that important road to the recovery

board has not yet made any decisions

we do not expect to be increasing the cash rate for at least three years

to the extent that an easing of monetary policy helps people get jobs it will help private sector balance sheets and lessen the number of problem loans

a recovery in Australian economy is now underway and we can look forward to this continuing

The Recovery from a Very Uneven Recession And for the full text:





Once again Lowe urging further fiscal support and not ruling out his Bank providing further monetary support. He is signalling there is more he will be doing, this for example:

"our balance sheet has increased considerably since March, but larger increases have occurred in other countries. We are considering the implications of this as we work through our own options."







