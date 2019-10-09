RBA Governor Lowe is long bananas

Those who remember a previous Treasurer's comments on 'banana republic' might hesitate to picture the AUD with bananas

But, it hasn't stopped Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe.
He posted a video of himself buying a bag of bananas with the newly launched $20 Australian dollar note. Although it did take him a while to hand it over to the fruiterer. 
 
I'm unable to embed the video here, but posted it to out @ForexLive Twitter account if you'd like to check it out (and follow ForexLive while you are at it for the latest forex news and views updated 24 hours a day)



