RBA Governor Lowe is long bananas

Those who remember a previous Treasurer's comments on 'banana republic' might hesitate to picture the AUD with bananas

But, it hasn't stopped Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe.

He posted a video of himself buying a bag of bananas with the newly launched $20 Australian dollar note. Although it did take him a while to hand it over to the fruiterer.

