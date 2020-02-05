RBA Governor Lowe says board continue to discuss further monetary stimulus

Reserve Bank of Australia

Headlines via Reuters

board continues to discuss merits of further monetary stimulus



board balancing risks of further cuts vs costs of very low rates



would see "stronger case" for easing if unemployment trends higher, inflation stays low



recent inflation, jobs data show things moving in right direction, if gradually



says rates already very low, policy has long and variable lags



further rate cuts would have effect on A$, boost demand for exports



says rate cut would help households adjust to high debt levels



but have concerns about effect of very low rates on resource allocation



risk low rates could encourage borrowing when home prices already rising



aware of risk of too much borrowing driving excessive asset valuations



will continue to watch borrowing, in particular, very carefully



bushfires to cut GDP growth by around 0.2 pct points across this quarter and last



GDP growth for 2020 as a whole will be largely unaffected by bushfires



too early to tell what overall impact of coronavirus will be, watching closely



low rates make it easier for public, business sectors to contemplate long term investments





OK, so I bolded probably the important bit - what the watch ahead (but its improving for now). And, looks like from the 'long lags' but Lowe is happy watching and waiting.





Says further cuts would help but worries about 'resource allocation' i.e. e house prices rising further. The RBA (via APRA, tightened macroprudential rules about 3 years ago which seemed to out a lid on price rises. But … as house prices fell so did the construction sector. But of a conundrum for the RBA and Lowe. But he gets big dollars for trying to figure this stuff out. Get on with it.







