RBA Governor Lowe says the outlook for the Australian economy is improving
Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe
speaking as part of a panel at an event in Sydney today
- outlook for the Australian economy is improving
- coronavirus is having an uncertain impact, but absent the virus Oz outlook improving
- virus having a major impact on education, tourism sectors
- Chinese policy stimulus will be a positive for Australia
- low interest rates are working, going to take time
- says he is not obsessed with getting inflation back to target in a hurry