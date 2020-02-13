RBA Governor Lowe says the outlook for the Australian economy is improving

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe

speaking as part of a panel at an event in Sydney today 

  • outlook for the Australian economy is improving 
  • coronavirus is having an uncertain impact, but absent the virus Oz outlook improving
  • virus having a major impact on education, tourism sectors 
  • Chinese policy stimulus will be a positive for Australia 
  • low interest rates are working, going to take time
  • says he is not obsessed with getting inflation back to target in a hurry

