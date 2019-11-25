RBA Governor Lowe speaks on QE - preview

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

I noted earlier a couple of key speeches coming from the Reserve Bank of Australia this week

Deputy Governor Debelle speaks on "Employment and Wages" at 2350 GMT  on Monday 25 November 2019
Lowe speaks on "Unconventional Monetary Policy: Some Lessons from Overseas" at 0905GMT on Tuesday 25 November 2019

 Via ANZ, a what to expect from Lowe:
  • We expect the talk to focus on the findings from a recent BIS paper on QE and expand on recent comments about why negative rates in Australia are unlikely. 
  • We also think Lowe will reiterate that unconventional tools are most effective when used together with a broader set of policies, like fiscal and prudential measures. 

