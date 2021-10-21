RBA Governor Lowe spoke earlier - sees inflation as transitory (but there is a but)

The earlier post on comments from Reserve Bank of Australia Gov. Lowe:

The Reserve Bank of Australia is closely watching a spike in inflation, with Governor Philip Lowe saying on Friday he did not think the rise would be sustained unless it led to sustainably higher wages growth.

That's in line with what the RBA has been watching for a number of years now, the Bank wants to see faster wage growth to help spur inflation towards its target (and to be sustained).





